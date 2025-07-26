1,000 new Anganwadi buildings to be inaugurated in Telangana: Seethakka

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj, Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka on Friday announced that 1,000 newly constructed Anganwadi buildings will be inaugurated on November 19, marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who launched Anganwadi services in India.

The announcement came during a review meeting held at the Secretariat as part of a 100-day action plan to improve Anganwadi services and fight malnutrition across the state.

Minister Seethakka directed officials to speed up construction work to meet the November deadline. She stressed that the centres should reflect chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s vision of making Telangana’s Anganwadis “a model for the nation.”

Also Read Min Seethakka appears in Nampally court over 2021 COVID-19 protest case

Seethakka stresses on centres being clean, secure

Highlighting safety concerns during the rainy season, she instructed officials to ensure all centres are clean and secure. “There is a risk of waterlogging and dangerous pests like scorpions or jackals entering buildings. Such vulnerable centres must be identified, and alternate arrangements made immediately,” she said.

In places where government buildings are unavailable, she asked that Anganwadi centres be shifted to private buildings temporarily. She also took note of complaints related to staff performance and warned that any neglect of duty would face strict action.

“Anganwadi centres must be maintained like our own homes,” the Minister said, urging district officials to conduct regular inspections. She called for special focus on improving nutrition, early education, and attendance in these centres.

Seethakka assured that the government is prepared to release additional funds if needed to ensure the timely completion of construction.

The meeting was attended by Department Secretary Anitha Ramachandran, Director Srujana, and other senior officials including JDs, RJDs, and DWOs, both in person and via video conference.