Abu Dhabi, Sharjah announces free parking on New Year’s day

Abu Dhabi: The authorities in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah has announced free public parking on New Year’s Day holiday.
The parking will be free on Monday, January 1, 2024 and will be resumed on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
The announcement was made by Sharjah Municipality and Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi on social media platforms.
In Sharjah, vehicle owners are advised to note that the exemption does not apply to seven-day paid public parking zones, which remain operational week-round, but regular fees apply on Sundays.
In Abu Dhabi, parking will also be free in Mussafah M-18 truck parking lot during the holiday.
ITC has called on drivers to avoid parking in restricted areas and to maintain proper traffic flow.
It also urged drivers to park appropriately in designated areas and avoid residential parking spaces from 9 pm until 8 am.
Customer happiness centers
The ITC has announced that Customers’ Happiness Centres across the emirate will be closed on January 1, and will resume operations on January 2.
ITC’s services can be applied for on its digital platforms through various channels
- ITC website
- Darb and Darbe smartphone apps
- Call centre: 800850
- TAMM Platform
- Abu Dhabi Taxi services: 600535353s: 600535353
On December 28, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that public parking spaces will be free of charge from January 1, 2024, but multi-storey parking will not be included.