Are they Chambal dacoits? Dipke’s parents slam police detentions

Delhi Police on Saturday detained around 5000 protesters while foiling a bid to gather at Jantar Mantar for the proposed CJP stir against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:
Abhijit Dipke's parents
Abhijit Dipke's parents Bhagwan Dipke and Anita Dipke

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke’s parents on Saturday accused the government of not respecting democracy as they questioned the detention of their son and the deployment of a large police force, asking whether students are “Chambal dacoits”.

Police launched a sweeping crackdown in the national capital, detaining Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and nearly 500 protesters, foiling their bid to reach Jantar Mantar.

”I don’t understand why so much police force is deployed in Delhi? It is an agitation of students. Have dacoits from Chambal gathered in Delhi? Dacoits are sitting in Parliament,” Abhijeet’s father Bhagwan Dipke told reporters.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

When pointed out that the agitation was taking place without permission, he said, Why is permission needed when every Indian has a legal right to protest. This means they (government) don’t follow democracy. How would they grant permission (to agitate) against them (government) when this protest is meant to expose them? There is no question of permission here.”

Bhagwan Dipke said he stands firmly with his son.

“He is Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh for me,” he added.

MS NEET Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Abhijeet’s mother Anita Dipke also criticised the crackdown on the protesters.

”This is wrong on the part of the government. What have these people done that they had to be detained from a flight? Do they go to the houses of rapists and arrest them? They don’t. But they arrested these people, including Abhijeet Dipke, when there was no need to do so,” she added.

Delhi Police on Saturday detained around 5000 protesters while foiling a bid to gather at Jantar Mantar for the proposed CJP stir against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Protesters were detained across the New Delhi area, where police are using drones to monitor the movement of people attempting to reach the protest site.

(Click here for LIVE updates)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button