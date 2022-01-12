Bigg Boss 15: Twitter predicts 3 finalists of the show

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has been quite boring and the TRPs of the show have also witnessed a major fall. However, we did see a slight growth in the ratings from last week after Ticket To Finale tasks. The contestants who were announced as the winners of the Ticket To Finale week were — Rakhi Sawant, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale and Umar Riaz.

However, Umar Riaz was eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 on last weekend ka vaar episode. On the other hand Rashami and Abhijit were downgraded from the VIP status during nominations task. Latest housemate to be removed from list was Tejasswi. With this, only three VIP contestants with Ticket To Finale were left in the show.

As per latest updates, Pratik has become the latest housemate to grab his position in finale week and his position has been upgraded to VIP.

Bigg Boss 15 finalists

With just two weeks left for grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, social media platforms especially Twitter is buzzing with predictions about winner and finalists. Going by the buzz, the finalists of the Salman Khan-hosted show are —

Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra

Shamita Shetty

Pratik Sehajpal

Real Ranking of Top-5 as per votes

1) #PratikSehajpal

#UmarRiaz both have very less difference of votes

3) Tejasswi Prakash

4) Karan Kundrra

5) Shamita Shetty



But as per fixed Makers:

But as per fixed Makers:

1) Karan 2) Teja 3) Shamita 4)Pratik 5)Umar (Or Rakhi) 6)Nish

Haan Ar Finaale week main finale se phle Rakhi or Rashmi or AB ko Nikalenge.



So Top 5 will be

1. #UmarRiaz

2. Karan kundra

3.Tejasswi Prakash

4.Pratik Sahejpal

5.Shamitta Shetty



Aur Kehte hai janta decide kregi🤣🤣🤣

Bigg Boss 15 winner

Majority of the audience are saying that Karan Kundrra will lift the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss 15 this year. It is also being said that either Pratik or Tejasswi will walk home with the runner-up title.

Contestants who are nominated for this week are — Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhat and Abhijit Bichukale. The housemate who is likely to get evicted is Abhijit.

What are your thoughts on this? Who according to you will reach finale?