Delhi Police releases video telling Dipke about grandmother’s death

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday released a video to refute the CJP’s claim that its founder Abhijeet Dipke was not informed about his grandmother’s death while in custody on October 10.

It reiterated that the news was conveyed with due sensitivity and assistance was offered for his travel to his hometown for the funeral, but he “declined” the offer.

The video comes after Dipke’s mother accused the Delhi Police of lying, alleging that her son had not been informed about his grandmother’s demise on Saturday.

#WATCH | Delhi | DCP Neha Yadav says, "As soon as the Delhi Police received information about the passing away of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother, officers approached him to convey this sad news and offered all possible assistance. They… pic.twitter.com/NxUYp4Hnmw — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) also claimed that Dipke was not informed about the death.

Showing the video, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PRO) Neha Yadav said at a press conference that the information was promptly conveyed to Dipke, who was also informed about the scheduled funeral time.

“He was also offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds; however, he declined to avail the same,” she said, adding that he was also extended the offer to speak with his family.

Dipke’s grandmother, who had been ill for a long time, died on Saturday at around 11.30 am.

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They tried to turn even this incident into a spectacle: CJP

On Delhi Police claims that Abhijit Dipke was informed about his grandmother’s death and was offered travel assistance, which the latter refused, Ranka said, “When Abhijeet was informed about her death, Delhi Police behaved in such an inhuman manner. Even when Dipke was informed about his grandmother’s death, Delhi Police personnel were standing there with cameras and microphones. They tried to turn even this incident into a spectacle… I feel ashamed.”

Delhi: CJP Co-Convenor Ashutosh Ranka says, "…Abhijeet’s grandmother passed away yesterday. When Abhijeet was informed about her death, Delhi Police behaved in such an inhuman manner. I feel ashamed that the police in the national capital of this country behaved this way. Even… pic.twitter.com/V9UZPznWUf — IANS (@ians_india) October 11, 2026

Dipke, Das and Ranka released on conditions

He was among the three CJP leaders detained by the Delhi Police from inside an aircraft on Saturday ahead of its protest at Jantar Mantar. Police had denied permission for the protest, citing procedural requirements and prohibitory orders in force in the New Delhi area.

Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were placed under preventive arrest following their detention. They were released on Sunday morning after being produced before an executive magistrate.

The three were released on the condition that they would not “breach peace” for a year, CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said.

In a statement, the CJP had described their release as a “major legal victory”.

(With PTI inputs)

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