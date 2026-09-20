Ex-BJP MP booked over provocative speech in Ganesh procession

Mysuru: Karnataka police have registered a first information report (FIR) against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Simha over alleged provocative speech during a Ganesh procession in T Narasipura.

The case was registered following allegations that Simha and his associates raised provocative slogans and made remarks in a public place that could disturb public peace and allegedly create hostility between different communities.

‘Remarks made with intent to hurt religious sentiments’

According to police sources, the case has been registered under Sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from their duty), 191 (rioting), 194 (two or more people fight in public place and disturb peace) and 196(1)(a)(b) (promoting enmity between different groups), read with Section 190 (unlawful assembly-related offences) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said the FIR relates to statements and slogans allegedly made during the procession in a public area. The remarks were allegedly derogatory and made with the intention of insulting religious sentiments and disturbing public tranquillity, the complaint read.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi confirmed that a case had been registered against Simha over the alleged provocative speech.

“An FIR has been registered against Pratap Simha in connection with the provocative speech,” Baladandi said.

Case registered by police

Simha’s remarks have since triggered a political and police controversy, with the police initiating proceedings based on the statements and conduct reported during the event.

The case has been registered by T Narasipura officers on their own initiative, according to police sources. Investigators are expected to examine video recordings and other available evidence relating to the procession and the speech before deciding on further action.

The development comes amid heightened attention to the conduct of Ganesh processions and speeches in communally sensitive situations. Police officials have been maintaining security arrangements during such events to prevent any incident that could lead to tension or disruption of public order.

The allegations contained in the FIR are yet to be established. Police are continuing their investigation and are likely to record statements of witnesses and examine footage of the procession as part of the probe.