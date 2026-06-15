FSUI seeks USD 5M compensation over deaths of 4 Indians off Oman coast

The Federation of Seafarers’ Union of India (FSUI) has demanded that the United States provide USD 5 million in compensation to the families of four Indian seafarers who died in separate incidents off the coast of Oman earlier this month.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, June 15, the union welcomed the reported US-Iran peace agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, describing the development as a positive step for maritime safety and global shipping.

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FSUI said justice for the victims must remain a priority and urged Washington to extend financial support to the affected families.

The union named Patnala Suresh, Aditya Sharma and Shivanand Chaurasiya among the crew members who lost their lives aboard the tanker MT Settebello on Wednesday, June 10.

Mr. President @realDonaldTrump & @WhiteHouse,

We welcome the historic US-Iran peace deal reopening the Strait of Hormuz, saving thousands of innocent seafarers’ lives.

We demand the US pay fair compensation of not less than $5 million to the families of the 4 seafarers… pic.twitter.com/jNtAwzMFps — FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) June 15, 2026

It also referred to Nishanth Uirthanathan, a merchant navy officer from Tamil Nadu, who died aboard the vessel MT Celestial on Thursday, June 11, after reportedly facing delays in receiving emergency medical assistance.

According to FSUI, civilian seafarers working in conflict-affected waters often face dangers beyond their control while ensuring the movement of global trade.

The organisation said recognising the loss suffered by the four families would underscore the importance of protecting maritime workers operating in high-risk regions and ensuring their welfare remains a global concern.