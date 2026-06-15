FSUI seeks USD 5M compensation over deaths of 4 Indians off Oman coast

Union says support for bereaved families is essential to achieving justice for maritime workers.

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Collage of four Indian seafarers — Aditya Sharma, Shivanand Chaurasiya, Patnala Suresh and Nishanth Uirthanathan — who died in separate incidents off Oman.
(From left) Aditya Sharma, Shivanand Chaurasiya, Patnala Suresh and Nishanth Uirthanathan.

The Federation of Seafarers’ Union of India (FSUI) has demanded that the United States provide USD 5 million in compensation to the families of four Indian seafarers who died in separate incidents off the coast of Oman earlier this month.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, June 15, the union welcomed the reported US-Iran peace agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, describing the development as a positive step for maritime safety and global shipping.

FSUI said justice for the victims must remain a priority and urged Washington to extend financial support to the affected families.

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The union named Patnala Suresh, Aditya Sharma and Shivanand Chaurasiya among the crew members who lost their lives aboard the tanker MT Settebello on Wednesday, June 10.

It also referred to Nishanth Uirthanathan, a merchant navy officer from Tamil Nadu, who died aboard the vessel MT Celestial on Thursday, June 11, after reportedly facing delays in receiving emergency medical assistance.

According to FSUI, civilian seafarers working in conflict-affected waters often face dangers beyond their control while ensuring the movement of global trade.

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The organisation said recognising the loss suffered by the four families would underscore the importance of protecting maritime workers operating in high-risk regions and ensuring their welfare remains a global concern.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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