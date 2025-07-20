Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh demands cow slaughter ban in Telangana

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh, demanded that the Telangana government bring in legislation to stop the alleged killing of cows and bulls in the state.

Speaking after participating in the Bonalu celebrations at Simhavahini Mahankali Lal Darwaza Temple on Sunday, July 20, Raja Singh, who recently resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claimed that cows and bulls were being slaughtered on a daily basis.

He alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to convert the Bonalu rituals into a festival of drinking and dancing.

Raja Singh, who recently resigned from the primary membership of the BJP party, opposed the appointment of N Ramchander Rao as the party’s Telangana chief. The party high command had accepted it and relieved him.

The Hindutva leader clarified he would not join the Congress or Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), as rumours flew on social media platforms soon after his resignation. “I will fight for Dharma, I will work for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah,” he said.

He was later felicitated by the members of the Simhavahini Mahankali temple.