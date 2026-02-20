Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar dance to SRK’s ‘Chaleya’, video viral

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir grabbed headlines last week after several videos and pictures of her in a bridal avatar from a wedding-style setup went viral on social media. The visuals left fans convinced that the actress had secretly tied the knot. However, Hania later revealed that the entire setup was part of a ‘shaadi-themed’ birthday celebration she hosted for her close friends. The actress turned 29 on February 12.

For the unversed, the internet has been buzzing with rumours claiming that Hania Aamir is set to marry her rumoured beau, Pakistani singer Asim Azhar, in 2026. These speculations refuse to die down, and a new video from her birthday bash has once again added fuel to the fire.

In the viral clip, Hania and Asim are seen dancing together to Chaleya from Bollywood movie Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Their chemistry in the video quickly caught fans’ attention, with many believing it to be a subtle hint at their upcoming wedding. Watch the video below.

Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar’s ‘fake wedding’

Meanwhile, Hania recently spoke about her ‘fake wedding’ and clarified the prank through a vlog. Leaning into the persistent marriage rumours, she hosted an elaborate shadi-themed bash in Islamabad, complete with yellow bridal-style outfits, floral jewellery and mehndi décor. A dance video from the event went viral, leading many to assume that the couple had secretly gotten married.

However, Hania later cleared the air, saying that since everyone wanted to see her married, she decided to stage a mock ceremony for fun, even creating a fake rukhsati moment. She jokingly said, “Main ne shadi karli, but naqli.”

Soon after the mock wedding drama, Hania and Asim were spotted vacationing together, further exciting fans and keeping wedding rumours alive.