Karnataka suspends all trekking routes after 10-year-old killed by leopard

Bengaluru: Following the tragic death of a 10-year-old boy in a leopard attack near Male Mahadeshwara Hills, the Karnataka Forest Department has ordered the immediate suspension of all trekking routes across the state until further notice.

The decision comes amid growing concern over rising incidents of human-wildlife conflict in the forest regions of Karnataka. The fatal incident occurred on May 10 in the Nagamale forest area under the MM Hills Wildlife Division in Chamarajanagar district, where a leopard reportedly attacked the child unexpectedly, leading to his death.

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The incident triggered panic among local residents and tourists visiting forest areas and raised serious questions regarding the safety of trekkers and visitors entering wildlife habitats.

Taking the matter seriously, Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre directed officials to prioritise public safety and implement immediate precautionary measures in vulnerable forest regions.

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Following the minister’s instructions, the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) issued an official circular ordering the suspension of trekking and public movement activities in wildlife-sensitive zones across the state with immediate effect.

Forest officials stated that the restriction would remain in force until adequate safety mechanisms are put in place to ensure the protection of visitors in forest areas frequently used by wild animals.

Authorities are also expected to intensify monitoring and patrolling in sensitive forest zones where leopard movement and other wildlife activity have been reported. Officials said further decisions regarding the reopening of trekking routes would be taken only after a detailed assessment of safety conditions.

The incident has once again brought focus on the increasing instances of wildlife entering human habitations and the growing challenges faced by forest authorities in balancing eco-tourism and wildlife conservation with public safety across Karnataka’s forest regions.