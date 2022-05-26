Enough of ‘Bashanbaazi’, where is progress?: KCR to Modi

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning him about the levels of development India has witnessed ever since the latter’s party came to power in 2014.

The chief minister is currently in Bengaluru where he met former Prime Minister HD Devagowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy. The meeting, as described by Devagowda on his Twitter account was cordial and candid.

Speaking to reporters, KCR said that even after 75 years of independence the citizens of this country still suffer from basic amenities such as power, drinking water etc.

“The countries that got independence along with us are way ahead of us. Today, no one is happy in this country. Neither the farmer nor the Dalit nor the Adivasis tribal is happy. I ask you who is happy?” he asked.

He requested the journalist community to let go of the culture of “sensation news” and focus more on stories that bring out the country’s positivity.

In a direct scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KCR said, “A lot of bashanbaazi is happening in the country, lots of promises are made but what is actually happening is the GDP is falling, inflation is on a high rise, the Rupee is falling down on a day to day basis. In fact, this is the first time in the history of Independent India that the Rupee has fallen so low.”

He observed that the youth of the country, the journalist community and the intellectuals should do something about it.

KCR has been meeting with opposition leaders across the country in his efforts to bring out a front to take on the BJP in the 2024 General Elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon to participate in a graduation ceremony conducted by the Indian School of Business. However, KCR flew out of the city hours before the PM landed. This raised many eyebrows as this is the second time in four months that the chief minister refused to receive the Prime Minister. The BJP was quick to describe the attitude of KCR as “arrogant”.

The Prime Minister was received by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, state animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.