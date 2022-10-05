Kuwait reappoints Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah as PM

Kuwait: The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on Wednesday issued an order reappointing Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, as Prime Minister (PM), and asked him to nominate members of the new government.

This came three days after the Emir of Kuwait announced the acceptance of the government’s resignation and assigned it to conduct business, in preparation for the convening of the elected National Assembly.

Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf submitted the government’s resignation on Sunday as a constitutional measure to Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who holds most of the powers of the emir.

This is the second time that this position is assigned to Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf, as he was appointed prime minister for the first time on July 24, replacing his predecessor, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, who fought a bitter struggle with opposition MPs.

Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf born in 1956, is retired Kuwaiti military with the rank of Lieutenant-General at the Ministry of Interior. He has been the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior since March 9, 2022.

Before that, Sheikh Ahmed held the position of Deputy Chief of the National Guard, and he is the eldest son of the Emir of the country, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

أمر أميري بتعيين سمو الشيخ أحمد نواف الأحمد الصباح رئيسا لمجلس الوزراء وتكليفه بترشيح أعضاء الوزارة الجديدة https://t.co/GX8eB34nGe#كونا #الكويت pic.twitter.com/CVRSsCesxt — كـــــــــــونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) October 5, 2022

On Sunday, October 2, the Kuwait Agency reported the issuance of a decree calling for the National Assembly to convene for the first regular session of the 17th legislative term on October 11.

On Thursday, September 29, Kuwait held legislative elections to choose 50 members of the National Assembly to succeed the 2021 Assembly, which the Emir of the country decided to dissolve last June.

The elections, the results of which were announced on Friday, resulted in remarkable progress for those described as the “opposition”, who won 60 per cent of the seats and also brought women back to parliament, with the victory of two female deputies.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled resigned from his position on Tuesday, April 5, for the fourth time since assuming the leadership of the government for the first time in December 2020.

Sheikh Sabah handed his resignation ahead of a non-cooperation motion against him in the National Assembly.

On May 10, the Emir of Kuwait issued an Emiri decree declaring the acceptance of the resignation of the government headed by Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad.

Since 1985, 11 Kuwaiti governments have resigned and 16 ministers were relieved of their duties following 128 parliamentary questioning sessions.