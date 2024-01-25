Kuwait’s Emir appoints Prime Minister as deputy

The current deputy PM will take on the duties of PM during the period PM Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah acts as the Kuwait's deputy Emir.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th January 2024 1:46 pm IST
The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (Photo: KUNA)

Kuwait: The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, has appointed Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as deputy Emir when he is not in the country.

On Wednesday, January 24, he also issued a decree appointing Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al Sabah, deputy PM, Minister of Defence and acting Interior Minister, as PM during these periods.

The Emiri decree specified that the appointment would remain valid until a new Crown Prince is named, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

On Wednesday, January 17, Kuwait announced the formation of its new government headed by Sheikh Mohammad.

It is the first government to be formed during the era of the new Emir, who assumed power on December 20, following the death of Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

On Thursday, January 4, Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah was appointed as PM.

