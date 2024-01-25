Kuwait’s Emir appoints Prime Minister as deputy

Kuwait: The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, has appointed Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as deputy Emir when he is not in the country.

On Wednesday, January 24, he also issued a decree appointing Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al Sabah, deputy PM, Minister of Defence and acting Interior Minister, as PM during these periods.

The Emiri decree specified that the appointment would remain valid until a new Crown Prince is named, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

Kuwait Amir assigns PM to act as Deputy Amir while Amir out of countryhttps://t.co/750MRlKogE#KUNA #KUWAIT pic.twitter.com/St6ywPb7S8 — Kuwait News Agency – English Feed (@kuna_en) January 24, 2024

On Wednesday, January 17, Kuwait announced the formation of its new government headed by Sheikh Mohammad.

It is the first government to be formed during the era of the new Emir, who assumed power on December 20, following the death of Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

On Thursday, January 4, Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah was appointed as PM.