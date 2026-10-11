No illegal detention, restoration of internet and metro: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Sunday directed that people gathering peacefully should not be illegally detained, as it issued a notice to the Centre on a plea seeking contempt proceedings for alleged violation of the court’s direction to ensure that there is no “complete prohibition” on metro and train services in Delhi due to the CJP protest.

In a special sitting, a bench of justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that Delhi Metro functions as per its normal schedule, and that there is no disruption to internet services, subject to law and order conditions.

“In view of the urgent applications alleging violation of our earlier order dt. October 9, 2026, and also alleging illegal detention of large number of individuals at Delhi on October 10, 2026 this court had assembled for an urgent hearing.

“Senior counsels submitted there was a flagrant violation of the directions — metro railway was not functioning, New Delhi and Nizamuddin railway stations remained closed, no traffic advisories were issued and a large number of persons were subjected to undue harassment and illegal detention even beyond the area which was covered by the prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023,” the bench said.

The apex court also asked Mehta to ensure that lawyers, journalists and others shall not be impeded in discharging their professional duties.

During the hearing, Mehta submitted that entry and exit were restricted at only 45 out of 303 stations across the metro network on October 10.

As the hearing commenced, the top court said it would grant hearing to all lawyers while dealing with a plea seeking contempt proceedings against authorities for alleged blatant violation of the court’s direction on the matter.

The top court was also hearing a habeas petition filed by senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy against the detention of political leaders.

The contempt plea, filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has arrayed Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chairperson D Thara as respondents.

The petition referred to the top court’s October 9 order, which was passed while hearing a separate plea against the closure of 57 metro stations and cancellation of trains to Delhi in view of the protest.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal has thanked the Supreme Court fo directing the Centre to lift internet shudown, barricades across Delhi, ensure smooth public movement and no illegal detention

"We are grateful to the Supreme Court of India to pass an order that restores… pic.twitter.com/8MSL9znsk4 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 11, 2026

The protest call was given by the CJP and some student organisations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission.

The government thwarted a planned mass mobilisation at Jantar Mantar on Saturday after an unprecedented security clampdown and the detention of over 7,000 protesters, including CJP leader Abhijit Dipke, several opposition leaders and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.

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