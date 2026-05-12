NTA facing credibility crisis, must own up for NEET cancellation: SIO

Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) on Tuesday, May 12, slammed the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 over paper leak allegations, saying it exposes the complete collapse of the credibility of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Union Government’s examination system.

They criticised authorities for once again failing to protect the integrity of one of India’s most important competitive examinations despite stringent anti-paper-leak laws and repeated assurances after the NEET-UG 2024 controversy.

“For lakhs of students from poor and middle-class families, NEET represents years of sacrifice, sleepless nights, financial burden, and hope for a dignified future; not uncertainty created by administrative incompetence and organised corruption,” the statement read.

SIO alleged that the repeated examination scandals across the country reveal that the crisis is structural and not accidental, and called for decentralising the examination process and restructuring the NTA.

They have also demanded moral responsibility and immediate resignation from the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Calling for accountability from NTA and the Union Government, SIO demanded a transparent and time-bound investigation and strict punishment for all those involved in the leak network.