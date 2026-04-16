Mumbai: Pakistani actors Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan, known for their serials Duniyapur and Biryani, have tied the knot after dating for quite some time. The news surfaced after their nikah pictures were leaked online, sparking widespread speculation. Shortly after, Ramsha took to Instagram to confirm their marriage and urged people to respect their privacy.

Amid the buzz, rumours are also circulating that Ramsha has quit showbiz altogether after marriage, especially after she deleted all posts and photos from her Instagram account. But is she really quitting? Here’s the truth.

It has now been clarified that the actress has only taken a temporary break from acting and will not be seen in dramas for the next few months. Reports of her quitting the industry completely remain unconfirmed for now.

In a latest episode of Haute Bites, host Hassan Choudhary quoted Ramsha’s former manager Samra Muslim, stating that the actress had decided back in December to take a career break and would not be renewing her contract. He also revealed that Samra is no longer managing Ramsha, and currently, the actress does not have a manager.

Ramsha Khan’s official statement

Addressing the leak of her wedding pictures, Ramsha issued a strong statement condemning the invasion of privacy. She called the act “invasive, disrespectful, and completely unethical,” and requested media pages to stop sharing her personal moments.

Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan (Instagram)

“Our pictures were leaked and shared without our consent. It’s invasive, disrespectful, and completely unethical. To the pages chasing clout off our private moments, stop. This is not content for you to exploit,” she wrote.

She further added, “I’ve always kept my personal life private, and I’m not changing that. As I step into this new chapter, I expect all pictures of us to be taken down immediately and not reposted anywhere. This is our life, not your headlines. Respect it and leave us alone. The rest will be shared in due time.”

In the viral nikah photo, Ramsha was seen wearing a lilac outfit, while Khushhal opted for a classic white kurta pyjama. The intimate ceremony reportedly took place at Ramsha’s residence in the presence of close friends and family.