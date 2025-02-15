Riyadh Metro records 18 million passengers since its launch

Riyadh: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has announced that the Riyadh Metro has served nearly 18 million passengers since its launch on December 1, 2024, marking a major milestone in just 75 days.

The metro ntwork has completed over 162,000 trips across its six lines, covering approximately 4.5 million kilometers.

The Blue Line (Al-Olaya Al-Batha Axis) has been the most utilized, recording nearly 10 million passengers during this period.

Among the network’s 85 stations, King Abdullah Financial District Station has seen the highest footfall, with over 3 million passengers passing through,

This milestone follows the of the Orange Line (Line 3) on January 5, 2025. The metro’s phased rollout began on December 1, 2024, with the Blue Line (Line 1), Yellow Line (Line 4), and Purple Line (Line 6), followed by the Red Line (Line 2) on December 16as Green Line (Line 5) on December 15.

Now fully operational, the Riyadh Metro spans 176 kilometers and connects passengers across 85 stations, including four major transit hubs.

Commuters can plan their journeys and purchase tickets through the “darb” mobile app, vending machines at stations, or digital payment methods via banks and smart devices.