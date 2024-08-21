Saudi Arabia launches new Umrah program to boost pilgrim experience

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has launched the Direct Umrah Program, enabling companies to directly serve pilgrims, ensuring high-quality standards without intermediaries.

This initiative aims to enhance the pilgrim experience by promoting historical sites related to the life of the Prophet and highlighting the Kingdom’s attractions.

The program encourages service providers to adopt professional destination management and trip organization after 13.5 million pilgrims were recorded in 2023, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This annoucement came during a second gathering of Umrah organizations, held at the ministry’s headquarters in Makkah, under the patronage and attendance of the Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah on Tuesday, August 20.

The meeting aligned with the ministry’s strategy to improve Umrah experience, empower private sector, streamline procedures, and enforce commitment and compliance standards.

It discussed challenges, proposed solutions, performance monitoring tools, strategic directions for Umrah season, and launched innovative services to ensure top-quality services.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah continues its efforts to augment the system of Umrah services. This commitment aims to increase pilgrimage annually, ensuring a distinctive faith journey in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Recently, the Kingdom unveiled a plan to welcome 15 million Muslims to perform Umrah by 2025.

In July, the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque launched the Umrah season plan for the new Islamic year 1446 AH-2024, the largest of its kind in the history of the presidency.

The new season of Umrah began on Sunday, July 7, coinciding with the beginning of the new Hijri year.

On June 20, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah has begun issuing Umrah visas to streamline Umrah performers’s arrivals to the Kingdom and ensure a smooth and worry-free experience.

In 1445 AH-2023, over 13.5 million Muslims undertook the Umrah pilgrimage to Makkah.