Saudi Arabia restarts oil exports through East-West pipeline

Madinah: Saudi Arabia has resumed crude oil exports through its East-West Pipeline after repairs following drone strikes on Friday, September 11, Bloomberg reported on Monday, September 28.

Satellite imagery released after the attack showed extensive damage to a pumping station on the pipeline in the desert southeast of Madinah.

Saudi Aramco tested the 1,200-kilometre pipeline before gradually restoring crude flows. Export shipments have now resumed, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg.

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The pipeline has a capacity of about 7 million barrels per day. Around 2 million barrels per day is normally directed to refineries on Saudi Arabia’s west coast, while the remaining capacity is available for exports.

The route provides Saudi Arabia with an alternative way to transport crude to the Red Sea when shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted. Riyadh has also increased crude shipments through the waterway this month.

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said last week that the company had operational flexibility and logistical capabilities to meet customer commitments despite geopolitical disruptions. He added that Aramco was exploring additional export routes and expanding storage capacity outside Saudi Arabia to support supplies to global markets.

Houthis threaten Saudi bridges

Yemen’s Houthi group could target bridges in Saudi Arabia in retaliation for airstrikes it claims were carried out by the Saudi military, a military source in Sana’a told Lebanese outlet Al-Akhbar on Monday.

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The source alleged that Saudi airstrikes had targeted bridges and other civilian infrastructure in Yemen while claiming the sites were being used as missile launch platforms.

“Civilian bridges are not used for military purposes,” the source said, accusing Saudi Arabia of what it described as “utter bankruptcy”.