Saudi updates rules for expats employees’ absence from work

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on Sunday updated regulations governing expatriate worker absences in private sector establishments, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This comes within the framework of the ministry’s efforts to improve the contractual relationship between workers and employers, preserve contractual rights for all parties, and increase the attractiveness and flexibility of the labour market in the Kingdom.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Visit visa can be extended 7 days prior to expiry

Rules for expat interruption from work:

After the employer submits a request to terminate the contractual relationship due to the worker’s interruption from work, the data of the expatriate worker ceases to be linked to that facility and his status is “discontinued from work” in the ministry’s systems, and the current employer does not bear any fees on the worker.

Within a period of 60 days, the worker has the right to move to another employer or final exit, and after 60 days have passed without the expatriate worker taking one of these two options, the status of the expatriate worker becomes “absentee from work” in the ministry’s systems and related regulations.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Umrah insurance mandatory for overseas pilgrims

The ministry indicated that for expatriate workers who have been reported as absent from work before the date of this update, employers will be allowed to transfer their services to their facilities in the event that their status is “absentee” and the late fees on the worker’s record will be transferred to the new employer with the worker’s consent when transferring services to a new employer.

In the event that the transfer of the service of the expatriate worker is not completed within 15 days from the date of the ministry’s approval of the transfer, the status of the expatriate will remain absent from work.

Also Read Saudi Arabia issues over 2 million Umrah visas in 3 month

These measures come within the ministry’s efforts to protect the rights of workers and employers and are a continuation of efforts to raise the efficiency and attractiveness of the Saudi labour market — including the wage protection system, the initiative to improve contractual relationships and the friendly settlement program.