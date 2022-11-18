Saudi woman wins bronze in World Taekwondo Championship

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s citizen Donia Abu Talib on Thursday won the bronze medal in the category of 49 kg in 2022 World Taekwondo Championship in the Mexican City of Guadalajara, with the participation of 122 countries.

This is a new achievement for Saudi sports and taekwondo, and the medal is the first in the history of Saudi women’s taekwondo.

Abu Talib was able to eliminate Spanish world number one Adriana, who won the silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

#دنيا_ابوطالب_ثالث العالم



البطلة السعودية (دنيا أبو طالب 49 كجم) تخطف الميدالية البرونزية في منافسات بطولة العالم للتايكوندو للكبار في مدينة جوادالاجارا المكسيكية بمشاركة (122) دولة،#بطولة_العالم_للتايكوندو2022 | pic.twitter.com/kfYShZydSZ — الاتحاد السعودي للتايكوندو (@SaudiTKD) November 17, 2022

Donia achieved impressive achievements throughout the tournament. In the round of 64, she defeated Kazakh national team player Kabanova Butakuz 2-0, to meet world number eight German Suvarada Kishkalt, with a 2-1 victory in the round of 32.

In the round of 16, Donia defeated the Egyptian national team player, Shahad Al-Husseini, ranked ninth in the world, with a score of 2-0.

Donia qualified for the 8th round by defeating Spanish world number one Adriana. However, in the semi-finals, she faced defeat at the hands of China’s Qin Gu, and was awarded the bronze medal.

دنيا تحقق الإنجاز العالمي الأول لسيدات التايكوندو السعودي ..



• دنيا أبوطالب

• برونزية بطولة العالم للتايكوندو

• المكسيك 2022

• وزن (-49) كجم pic.twitter.com/0N02HVRKpN — الاتحاد السعودي للتايكوندو (@SaudiTKD) November 17, 2022

The Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, was keen to congratulate “Dona Abu Talib” through his Twitter account, “I congratulate our hero, Donia Abu Talib, for achieving the bronze medal in the World Taekwondo Championship for adults. We are proud of you, and God willing, for your continuous and lasting brilliance. Congratulations.”

أبارك لبطلتنا 'دنيا أبو طالب' تحقيق برونزية بطولة العالم للتايكوندو للكبار..

نفتخر بك وبإذن الله تألق مستمر ودائم 🥉



ألف مبروك 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6kfhtiqMuV — عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل (@AbdulazizTF) November 17, 2022

Honorable journey and endless achievements

It is noteworthy that the first player of the Saudi Taekwondo team, Donia Abu Talib, had raised the Kingdom’s flag high by winning the first bronze medal in the weight of 53 kg in the 25th Asian Taekwondo Championship, where the tournament was held in June 2022 in South Korea.

Saudi Donia Abu Talib also won the first gold medal for women in taekwondo, as part of the Arab Taekwondo Championship competitions that were held in the UAE in 2020.

Donia Abu Talib, started playing her favorite sport, Taekwondo, at the age of 8, and her passion and love for this sport continued to increase over time.

ألف مبروك 🤩 🇸🇦 ..



لاعبة المنتخب السعودي للتايكوندو دنيا أبوطالب تحقق الميدالية البرونزية في بطولة العالم للتايكوندو بالمكسيك في منافسات وزن (-49) كجم 👏 pic.twitter.com/U0w2iSjntn — وزارة الرياضة (@gsaksa) November 17, 2022

عندما يكون العمل وفق خطة مدروسة،سيختصر الزمن والمسافات،تلك الحقيقة جسدها على أرض الواقع رئيس الاتحاد السعودي للتايكوندو العميد شداد العمري الذي حول الحلم لحقيقة وقاد لاعبي التايكوندو للمنصات العالمية،وكان أخر الحصاد أول بطولة للسيدات في المنافسات العالمية بتوقيع دنيا ابو طالب. pic.twitter.com/6d0kNl2Tz4 — عبدالمحسن الجحلان (@AAljahlan) November 17, 2022

تـــاريـــخية 💚🇸🇦



لاعبة المنتخب السعودي للتايكوندو "دنيا أبو طالب" تحقق إنجازًا سعودياً فريداً بإقصائها المصنفة الأولى عالمياً وصاحبة فضية #طوكيو2020 "أندريانا" وتضمن احدى ميداليات #بطولة_العالم_للتايكوندو2022 🇸🇦😍



تهانييينا دُنيا 🇸🇦🇸🇦 https://t.co/amaxyy3Ti6 — Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee (@saudiolympic) November 16, 2022