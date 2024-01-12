Saudi’s NEOM unveils luxury destination project ‘hidden’ in a mountain

NEOM, the 500 billion-dollar futuristic city being built in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has announced the development of Aquellum, a luxury and experiential space embedded within the mountains.

In a statement, NEOM said, “With its foundations steeped in cutting-edge technology, avant-garde architecture, and forward-thinking concepts, Aquellum will offer guests a taste of futuristic living through its array of pioneering experiences.”

Aquellum, a futuristic ecosystem hidden within a 450-meter-high mountain range along the Gulf of Aqaba coastline, is designed to seamlessly integrate into its natural surroundings.

To access Aquellum, visitors will embark on an extraordinary journey, beginning at the world’s first floating marina.

Guests will board a specially designed vessel to enter Aquellum through a hidden underground canal, revealing a sensory journey-enhancing hidden community.

Accessed via a narrow-hidden canal from the Gulf of Aqaba coastline, Aquellum is a feat of architecture and engineering rising from the waters of NEOM.

The NEOM statement said, “Once inside, visitors will be treated to an exhilarating 100-meter-high vertical experience with an impressive courtyard space stretching from the water to the sky.”

The subterranean digitalized community integrates hotel accommodation, apartments, retail spaces, leisure and entertainment zones, and innovative hubs to create vibrancy and interconnectivity.

A dynamic boulevard winds through the courtyard, connecting diverse social spaces, world-class hospitality, immersive arts, events, shopping and dining.

A signature space, dubbed “The Generator”, houses unique research labs for disruptors, innovators, and creative thinkers, offering a platform where the future is reimagined.

An omnidirectional internal transit system allows residents and visitors to easily access upper floors, transporting them to homes, hotels, and rooftop gardens with stunning coastal views.

تعكس تصاميم أكويلم رؤية ثلاثة مهندسين معماريين عالميين، وتُجسّد معاني المعيشة المبتكرة التي تتكامل مع البيئة المحيطة من خلال مواكبة أحدث التقنيات وأرقى المفاهيم الهندسية.

The new development follows the announcement of numerous sustainable tourism destinations in the Gulf of Aqaba.

NEOM is developing sustainable tourism destinations like Siranna, Leyja, Epicon, Utamo, and Norlana, as well as renewable energy-powered regions like The LINE, Oxagon, Sindalah, and Trojena. These developments aim to provide exclusive ‘tourism escapes’ and luxury accommodations.