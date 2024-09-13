Sharjah announces free parking on Prophet’s birthday

On the occasion of Prophet’s Muhammad birthday, the Sharjah Municipality on Friday, September 13, announced that public parking spaces across the city will be free on Rabi al-Awwal 12, 1446 AH corresponding to Sunday, September 15.

This decision excludes the parking zones that are subject to fees on all days of the week, including Fridays and public holidays. These zones are identified by the blue parking instructions signs.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) issued a circular announcing that September 15 is a paid public holiday.

The holiday is marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.