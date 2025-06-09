Telangana man missing in Saudi Arabia, family seeks govt help

Nirmal: A 40-year-old man from Telangana has been missing in Saudi Arabia for the past 15 days, and his family has appealed to the government for help in bringing him home safely.

Srinivas Pannala, a resident of Manjulapur village in Nirmal district, has worked as a gardener in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for over 16 years. He returned home in 2024 and spent six months with his wife Manjula and their three daughters.

In May this year, after being called back by his employer, Srinivas returned to the Kingdom. He stayed briefly at his employer’s residence before being sent to work in remote gardens. He contacted his family once to confirm his arrival but has not been heard from since. Repeated attempts to reach his employer have failed.

Passport copy of Srinivas Pannala, who has been missing in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read Indian expat dies during scuba diving in Dubai

On Monday, June 9, his family submitted a petition to the Nirmal District Collector seeking official intervention. They also approached Swadesh Parikipandla, a member of the state NRI advisory committee, for assistance.

Srinivas Pannala’s family with NRI advisory committee member Swadesh Parikipandla.

In a separate case, 47-year-old Singam Rajeswar from Godalapampu village in Khanapur Mandal of Nirmal district, who migrated to Saudi Arabia six years ago, has also gone missing. His family submitted a petition on May 2, requesting help to trace him.