Telangana: Saudi returnee thanks Nirmal collector for his safe return, seeks more help

Hyderabad: Namdev Rathod, a 51-year-old Gulf migrant worker from Ruvvi village of Mudhole mandal in Telangana’s Nirmal district who was recently repatriated from Saudi Arabia, thanked Nirmal Collector Abhilasha Abhinav for identifying his distress via social media and ensuring his safe return home.

Namdev along with his wife and son met the collector, additional collector Faizan Ahmed, Pravasi Mitra Labour Union president Swadesh Parikipandla and others at the collector’s meeting hall in Nirmal town on Monday, November 25.

He also sought assistance from the collector to secure employment.

The collector assured Namdev that the district administration would take the necessary steps to provide him with self-employment opportunities.

She advised anyone seeking to work in Gulf countries to avoid unauthorised agents and instead rely on government-approved agencies for safer migration.

“One of the satisfying days. After two months, we were able to bring him back. Today he came to Collectorate to thank! Months of follow-up resilience and prayers !! India doesn’t abandon, it follows up & brings them back,” Abhilasha wrote in a post on X.

Namdev, seeking a better livelihood, went to Kuwait to work as a housekeeping staff in 2023 but lwas ater sent to Saudi Arabia, where he was forced to work as a camel shepherd.

Namdev appealed to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to help him return home to Telangana through a selfie video in August this year.

“I am unable to bear the severe heat. If I remain here, I will die. Please rescue me,” he had said in a video.

Following the video, which was uploaded by Mineral Development Corporation chairman Eravathri Anil, the Indian Embassy authorities then jumped into action, tracking him down in Saudi Arabia. He returned to Hyderabad on October 1 after completing the necessary paperwork.

On October 5, Namdev met with Revanth Reddy at his residence and persuaded him to finance the purchase of four buffalos so that he could sell the milk and start a new life.