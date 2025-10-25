Twelve Telangana workers return from Jordan after weeks of ordeal

Hyderabad: Twelve migrant workers from Telangana, who had been stranded in Jordan for several weeks, returned home safely following the intervention of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister T Harish Rao.

The workers, who arrived at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of Saturday, October 25, were later received at Harish Rao’s residence. Overcome with emotion, they thanked the BRS and Rao personally for helping them return from distressing conditions abroad.

The men had travelled to Jordan in search of employment and to repay debts but were deceived by unauthorised agents and left without food, wages, or accommodation. Their return was made possible after Harish Rao, who personally coordinated with the company, paid the penalty amount and arranged their flight tickets, ensuring their safe repatriation.

Recounting their ordeal, the workers said they had gone days without food and faced health issues such as high blood pressure and diabetes. They added that their repeated appeals for help went unanswered until coordinated efforts by officials, the Indian Embassy, and community members ensured their repatriation.

In a video statement, Harish Rao said the BRS intervened to assist the workers in returning home. Acting under the directions of BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), the party helped facilitate their safe passage.

“Protecting migrant workers should be a government priority. We took responsibility to ensure they returned safely to their families,” Harish said.

He also underlined the need for stronger measures to safeguard overseas workers from exploitation, particularly those from Telangana working in Jordan, Israel, and Gulf countries.

The Telangana government had, on October 11, submitted an official communication to the Embassy of India in Amman, seeking assistance for the stranded workers.

The letter was issued by the General Administration (NRI) Department to the Ministry of External and Overseas Indian Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Jordan. It requested urgent intervention and, if required, the issuance of emergency white passports to enable their return.

In a separate case, a man from Telangana who fell unconscious at Dubai Airport on October 7 was repatriated to Nizamabad on Tuesday, October 14, following the intervention of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy through the CM Pravasi Prajavani initiative.