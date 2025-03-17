UAE: Two Indian expats win Rs 21 lakh each in Big Ticket draw

Abu Dhabi: Two Indian expatriates based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have each won an impressive 90,000 Dirham (Rs 21,26,519) each in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly electronic draw.

The winners, Akshay Tandon and Robin Varghese, secured their prizes after purchasing two tickets in a single transaction in the Big Win contest, which is part of the Big Ticket Draw Series 271.

Meet the latest Big Ticket winners

Akshay Tandon, a 39-year-old finance professional from India, has been living in Dubai for eight years.

He first heard about Big Ticket through social media and colleagues, many of whom regularly buy tickets. Inspired to try his luck, Tandon began participating in early 2024 and has since purchased around seven to eight tickets over the past year and a half.

Recalling the winning moment, he said the news took a while to sink in. Tandon now plans to invest his prize money and is considering buying a new car. He remains hopeful about future draws, with his sights set on the grand prize.

Robin Varghese, a 37-year-old chef from Kerala, India, has been a Dubai resident since 2009. Introduced to Big Ticket by friends who frequently take part, he joined their group effort to buy tickets every month. Since 2016, Varghese has participated consistently without missing a single draw.

When he received the winning call, Varghese was initially sceptical. “I didn’t believe it—I thought it was a scam,” he admitted. But once he realised it was real, he was overjoyed.

Varghese plans to share his winnings with his group of 10 friends and treat himself and his wife to a new phone. His commitment to Big Ticket remains strong, and he encourages others to stay positive, saying, “There will be a day for everyone. Be patient, keep going, and if you’re lucky, you could be the next winner.”

Alongside Tandon and Varghese, two more expatriates—Khaldoun Saimouah, a 47-year-old Chief Operating Officer from Canada, and Mohammed Abdul Aziz Jabal, a 56-year-old private driver from Bangladesh—also won Dh 90,000 each in the same draw.

Upcoming cash prizes

This March, one lucky ticket holder will walk away with a Dh 15 million grand prize. Big Ticket is also giving ten customers the chance to win Dh 50,000 each in the live draw on April 3.

Customers who purchase two or more tickets in a single transaction between March 1 and 25 will also be eligible for the Big Win Contest, which guarantees four cash prizes ranging from Dh 20,000 to Dh 150,000. Winners will be announced on April 1 via the official Big Ticket website.

March’s promotion also includes a chance to win a luxurious Range Rover Velar, with the winner set to be revealed on May 3.

Tickets are available online at the official Big Ticket website or in person at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.