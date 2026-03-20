Khamenei praises Iran’s resilience as Trump calls NATO allies ‘cowards’ over war support

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei struck a defiant tone on Friday, March 20, saying US and Israeli strikes had failed to weaken the country as the conflict entered its fourth week.

Khamenei says US-Israel miscalculated impact of strikes

In a written message marking Nowruz, Khamenei described the attacks as a “gross miscalculation”, rejecting the notion that targeting senior leaders would destabilise the government.

He said the war was launched under the “delusion” that killing key figures would instil fear and enable external domination of Iran. Instead, he said, the strikes had led to a “strange unity” among Iranians across religious, cultural and political lines, while exposing divisions among their adversaries.

Khamenei also declared the new Iranian year centred on a “resistance economy”, emphasising unity, national security and economic resilience.

Pezeshkian says Iran does not seek conflict with neighbours

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran does not seek war with neighbouring countries and reiterated that Iran has no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons.

In his Nowruz message, he described neighbouring nations as “brothers” and called for regional cooperation, proposing a security framework led by Islamic countries while rejecting the presence of external powers.

استانداران محترم؛ مدیریت میدانی و حفظ آرامش جامعه اولویت ماست. تأمین نیازهای اساسی و کمک به استان‌های همجواری که مورد هجوم بیشتری هستند را جدی بگیرید. گزارش‌های استان‌ها را به‌صورت منظم دریافت می‌کنم؛ مردم نباید کمبودی احساس کنند. از همه شما که #پای_کار_مردم هستید، قدردانی می‌کنم — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) March 20, 2026

Trump calls NATO allies ‘cowards’ over war support

US President Donald Trump criticised NATO allies, calling them “cowards” for refusing to support the US-Israel war effort.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said the alliance was ineffective without Washington and accused member states of failing to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route disrupted by the conflict.

He said allies were complaining about rising oil prices while declining to participate in what he described as a low-risk operation to reopen the waterway. Several countries, including Germany, Britain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan and Canada, have said they would support efforts to ensure safe passage.

NATO pullback deepens as Poland withdraws troops from Iraq

Poland has evacuated its military contingent from Iraq, citing deteriorating security conditions.

Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the move followed an assessment of operational risks and was coordinated with NATO allies. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Poland would not join the war, stating the conflict does not directly threaten national security.

NATO has also relocated most of its personnel from Iraq to Europe after repeated attacks on bases hosting Western troops, leaving only a limited presence in Baghdad.

Meanwhile, the United States is reinforcing its military deployment in the region, with additional troops and naval assets, including the USS Boxer, being mobilised.

Energy concerns rise as Hormuz shipping disruption continues

Concerns over global energy supplies intensified as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remained disrupted.

Two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas tankers are preparing to transit the waterway after a pause, though no crude tankers were reported to have exited in the past 24 hours.

International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol warned that restoring oil and gas flows from the Gulf could take months, raising fears of a severe global energy crisis.

India may also face supply risks, with officials warning that liquefied natural gas imports from Qatar could be affected following strikes on energy infrastructure.

Also Read Indian killed in Saudi Arabia as Iran strikes escalate, Tehran says war will go on

Israel claims killing of Basij intelligence official

Israel said it killed Esmail Ahmadi, a senior intelligence figure in Iran’s Basij forces, in a strike on Tehran earlier this week.

The military accused Ahmadi of playing a key role in planning operations and suppressing protests.

Iran rejects US claims, warns of escalation

Iran’s military spokesman General Abolfazl Shekarchi warned that locations linked to Tehran’s adversaries could be targeted globally.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran had intelligence suggesting Israel may launch further strikes on its infrastructure following the attack on the South Pars gas field. He warned Tehran would show “zero restraint” if targeted again.

We are men and women of principles. Iranians do not sneak attack adversaries while engaged in dialogue. Only when attacked do we powerfully respond.



We have intelligence on Israeli plans to strike infrastructure. Once again: ZERO restraint if our infrastructure is attacked. pic.twitter.com/O00YrSZquv — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 20, 2026

Araghchi also dismissed US claims of major damage to Iran’s air defences and navy as “detached from reality”, comparing Washington’s narrative to its portrayal of progress during the Vietnam War.

Israeli strikes expand to southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes carried out air strikes on multiple locations in southern Lebanon, including Zebdine, Qaqaiyat al-Jisr and Yahmar al-Shaqif, according to state media.

Saudi Arabia intercepts drones in Eastern Province

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said it intercepted and destroyed two drones in the Eastern Province, without providing details on their origin or reporting any casualties.

Missile debris falls near Jerusalem Old City

Debris from an intercepted missile landed near Jerusalem’s Old City, damaging vehicles and triggering a security response. Israeli authorities said they were searching for impact sites.

Also Read Netanyahu warns on Iran uranium as US approves USD 7 billion arms sales to UAE

Drone strike hits Kuwait refinery

A fire broke out at Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery following a drone strike, though it was brought under control with no reported injuries.

China calls for dialogue as Sri Lanka maintains neutrality

China urged renewed diplomatic efforts, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi calling for dialogue and coordination to resolve the crisis.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, rejected a US request to station military aircraft at a civilian airport, with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake saying the decision was aimed at preserving neutrality.