Over 5M worshippers prayed at Prophet’s Mosque in one week

A total of 5,663,488 worshippers and visitors performed prayers last week at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

This comes amid integrated services provided by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque to cater to the needs of the visitors.

In a statistical report, the authority indicated that 614,651 visitors greeted the Prophet and his two companions, while 367,729 performed prayers at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The visits were made according to the organizational procedures followed in organizing crowds and visiting times.

At least 46,731 worshippers visitors of different nationalities benefited from multilingual communication services available in the mosque.

The field services involved sterilization and disinfection work, which amounted to 24,256 liters.

In addition, 1,460 tons of Zamzam water were provided, 158 samples were examined, and 179,056 Iftar meals were distributed in designated places in the Prophet’s Mosque.

More than 10 million worshippers have performed prayers in Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa at the Prophet’s Mosque during the year 2024.

Around 57,923 tonnes of Zamzam water have been provided to visitors of the Prophet’s Mosque since the beginning of 2024.

Around 2.4 million worshippers have so far benefitted from a perfuming service at the Prophet’s Mosque during the year 2024.

In 2023, more than 280 million worshippers prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque

After undertaking Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, many Muslims visit Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayer and visit Rawdah.