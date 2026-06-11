Signature forgery: Abhishek reaches CID HQ for questioning

Banerjee returned to Kolkata around 4:30 pm from Delhi, where he had spent the past three days holding meetings with INDIA bloc leaders.

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TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee arrives for the INDIA bloc meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, June 8
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee arrives for the INDIA bloc meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, June 8TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee arrives for the INDIA bloc meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, June 8 (Source: PTI)

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday, June 11, appeared before the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) to face questions in the signature forgery case over the party’s choice of Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

Banerjee skipped three previous appearance notices before the investigating agency sleuths, citing illness and his filing of a challenge petition before the Calcutta High Court.

He reached CID headquarters ‘Bhabani Bhaban’ at around 5:50 pm after the high court on Thursday granted him interim protection from any coercive action. The court had directed the TMC MP to appear before the CID at its headquarters by 6 pm on Thursday.

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Banerjee returned to Kolkata around 4:30 pm from Delhi, where he had spent the past three days holding meetings with INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. His arrival was marked by chaotic scenes at the airport, where a section of angry people, amid the crowd which had gathered there, shouted “signature chor” slogans at him.

After a nearly 30-minute stopover at his Kalighat residence, Banerjee arrived at Bhabani Bhaban 10 minutes ahead of the court-stipulated deadline, with the premises wrapped in tight security cover.

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