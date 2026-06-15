‘All 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer safely return home’

The US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, MT Settebello, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Collage of four Indian seafarers — Aditya Sharma, Shivanand Chaurasiya, Patnala Suresh and Nishanth Uirthanathan — who died in separate incidents off Oman.
(From left) Aditya Sharma, Shivanand Chaurasiya, Patnala Suresh and Nishanth Uirthanathan.

Dubai: All 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer, who were evacuated after their vessel came under attack off an Oman port, have now safely returned home, the Indian mission in Muscat said on Monday, June 15.

“Ambassador of India to Oman (Prashant Pise) interacted with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat ahead of their repatriation to India and wished them a safe journey home,” the Embassy of India in Oman said in a post on X.

The Indian mission “remains committed to extending prompt assistance and support to Indian nationals in distress and ensuring their welfare and safe return home,” the post read.

Subhan Bakery

The rescued Indians expressed their gratitude to the Indian mission and the Omani authorities for their prompt response and timely rescue of all the crew members.

“All 20 Indian crew members have now safely returned home,” it added.

Crew members of the Guinea-Bissau-flagged MT Jalveer, carrying 20 Indians, were evacuated on Thursday after the vessel came under attack off an Oman port.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

It was the third instance of a merchant ship with Indian crew members coming under attack from the US military off the Oman coast in the last four days.

The US forces disabled a Palau-flagged oil tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers on June 8. All crew members of the vessel, MT Marivex, were safely rescued.

On Wednesday, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, MT Settebello, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board.

Lord's Engineering College

On Thursday, India said that the three separate strikes on the Settebello, Marivex, and Jalveer “came from the US Navy”.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button