Chiranjeevi honoured with UAE golden visa
HyderabadTollywood megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela, who recently received the Padma Vibhushan award, is the latest Indian celebrity to be honoured with a United Arab Emirates (UAE) 10-year golden visa.

68-year-old megastar was handed over the visa by UAE’s department of culture and tourism.

Chiranjeevi joins a long list of prominent Indian celebrities who have been granted UAE golden visa.

The list includes Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun DhawanRanveer SinghFarha KhanSanjay Dutt, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sunil Shetty, Prithviraj SukumaranSonu NigamSonu Sood, Sanjay Kapoor and Rajinikanth.

UAE golden visa

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as extraordinary students.

On January 25, UAE scrapped the minimum down payment of Dirham one million for individuals seeking a golden visa through real estate investment.

