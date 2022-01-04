Driver from Kerala wins Rs 50 cr lottery in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Haridasan won with his ticket number 232976 purchased on December 30

Updated: 4th January 2022 2:40 pm IST
Haridasan Moothattil Vasunni hails from Malappuram district of Kerala and has been working in the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain regions for the past decade. Photo: Khaleej Times

Abu Dhabi: A man from Kerala who is based in Abu Dhabi has won the grand prize of Dirham 25 million (Rs 50,63,66,900) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Monday, January 3.

The winner of the draw Haridasan Moothattil Vasunni hails from the Malappuram district of Kerala and has been working in the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain regions for the past decade or so. He is currently working as a driver for a private company in Mussafah Industrial Area.

Haridasan won with his ticket number 232976 purchased on December 30. He will be sharing some of the amount with ten other people.

“This is unbelievable. I still don’t know what to say. I can’t talk. I am not in the right frame now. I never expected this,” Haridasan told Khaleej Times.

Other winners

The other five winners also hail from India. The second prize money of Dirham 2 million (Rs 4,05,12,673) went to Aswin Aravindhakshan, while Deepak Ramchand Bhatia won the third prize money of Dirham 1 million (Rs 20,257,430), fourth prize money of Dirham 90,000 (Rs 18,23,070) went to Tejas Halbe, fifth prize money of Dirham 80,000 ( Rs 16,20,506) was won by Dinesh Harle, and the sixth prize money of Dirham 70,000 ( Rs 14,17,943) went to Sunil Kumar Sasi Dharan.

Indian expat Ashok Kumar Koneru with ticket number 012276 has won Maserati Ghibli Series 01 car in the weekly raffle draw.

In December 2021, Big Ticket gave away 1 million Dirham (Rs 2,06,34,490) each week. All four winners hail from India. The winners were Veqar Jafri, Bijesh Bose, Rafeek Mohammed Ahammed, Harun Sheikh.

