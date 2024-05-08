Video: NEOM launches largest cosmopolitan marina community ‘Jaumur’

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, the 500 billion dollar mega tourism project, has announced the launch of Jaumur, the largest cosmopolitan luxury community on the coast of the Gulf of Aqaba.

The new destination will be designed to serve the highest standards of future livability and active lifestyle.

This new addition promises a unique blend of experiences on both land and sea, complementing NEOM’s evolving regional development in northwest Saudi Arabia.

Jaumur is set to become an exclusive residential community, centered around a stunning marina, catering to over 6,000 residents.

The community will feature 500 marina apartments and nearly 700 luxury villas with waterfront access and private mooring.

Two Jaumur destination hotels will offer 350 luxurious rooms and suites, showcasing stunning views, modern coastal hospitality, and sporting activities.

The marina in Jaumur will be the hub of development, featuring a 1.5 km aerofoil for year-round protection and a stunning entrance for yacht owners and guests.

The marina promenade will offer a vibrant community experience with year-round arts events, performance programs, signature retail stores, and world-class dining options.

Jaumur follows the recent announcements of Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana, Aquellum, Zardun, Xaynor, Elanan, Gidori, and Treyam as sustainable tourism destinations within the Gulf of Aqaba, all woven together by NEOM’s commitment to sustainable progress.